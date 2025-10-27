Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 16 more martyrs of First Karabakh War
Karabakh
- 27 October, 2025
- 12:00
Azerbaijan will reinter the remains of 16 martyrs previously listed as missing during the First Karabakh War, according to Report.
The announcement was made by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.
