Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 16 more martyrs of First Karabakh War

    Karabakh
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 12:00
    Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 16 more martyrs of First Karabakh War

    Azerbaijan will reinter the remains of 16 martyrs previously listed as missing during the First Karabakh War, according to Report.

    The announcement was made by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

    Missing persons State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons First Karabakh War
    Photo
    I Qarabağ müharibəsinin daha 16 itkin-şəhidi dəfn olunacaq
    Photo
    В Азербайджане перезахоронят останки еще 16 шехидов I Карабахской войны

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan produced 7 million tons of crude oil in Q3 2025

    Energy
    13:08

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 5%

    Energy
    13:04
    Photo

    2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

    Business
    12:58

    Azerbaijan uncovers nearly $48 million embezzlement and money-laundering scheme

    Incident
    12:56

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payments (January-September, 2025)

    Finance
    12:49

    Over 5,700 explosive items cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Domestic policy
    12:46

    Georgia refuses to attend Euronest Parliamentary Assembly plenary session in Yerevan

    Region
    12:44

    Costa: EU concerned about China's expansion of export controls

    Other countries
    12:26

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed