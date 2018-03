Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi former foreign minister sentenced to capital punishment in 2010, Tariq Aziz died in prison last day and his family members wanted to take the body to bury in Jordanian capital Amman.

Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", at the last minute, as revealed that Tariq Aziz's corpse was kidnapped at Baghdad's international airport.

It is not known by whom and for what purpose the body was stolen.