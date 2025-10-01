Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    WUF Coordinator: Migration puts serious pressure on urban infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 18:05
    Urban infrastructure around the world is under serious pressure due to challenges posed by migration processes, Abdinassir Sagar, Coordinator of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF), said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    Sagar explained that if a city is designed to accommodate 1 million people but receives 2 million migrants, its capacity for housing and settlement becomes severely limited: "Unfortunately, adequate housing opportunities are still lacking globally. Housing and other essential infrastructure must be accessible to all."

    The coordinator added that modern urban development goes beyond constructing new buildings and accommodating populations: "Rapid urbanization, climate change, demographic growth, and migration are presenting cities with new challenges. That's why the concept of urban mobilization is especially relevant. It means mobilizing existing resources, infrastructure, governance capacity, and human capital to create more resilient, adaptable, and livable environments."

