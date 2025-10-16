Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Türkiye thanks Azerbaijan for support during earthquake recovery

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:14
    Türkiye thanks Azerbaijan for support during earthquake recovery

    Türkiye will never forget the sensitivity shown by Azerbaijani brothers during the earthquake period and will always remain grateful, said Omer Bulut, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Report nforms.

    Speaking to journalists at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Bulut emphasized the deep bond between the two nations.

    "At that time, we were in need, and you came to help us. You also know that if you ever need help, we will come to your aid," he said.

    Bulut also praised Azerbaijan's commitment to social housing, saying it mirrors Türkiye's approach and reflects the closeness between the two countries.

    "Azerbaijan has a strong state body - the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA). We carried out many collaborations with MIDA during and after the earthquake," he added.

    NUFA3 Omer Bulut Turkiye Azerbaijan
    Ömər Bulut: "Azərbaycanlı qardaşlarımıza zəlzələ zamanı etdiklərinə görə həmişə minnətdarıq"
    Омер Булут: Турция благодарна азербайджанским братьям за поддержку во время землетрясения

    Latest News

    16:00
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed French ambassador

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Pact for the Mediterranean – EU seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional countries

    Foreign policy
    15:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaboration

    Finance
    15:44

    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:37
    Photo

    Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit Karabakh

    Diaspora
    15:29

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku

    Military
    15:25

    Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

    Region
    15:17

    Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

    Infrastructure
    15:16

    Azerbaijan, Uganda sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed