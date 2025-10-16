Türkiye thanks Azerbaijan for support during earthquake recovery

Türkiye will never forget the sensitivity shown by Azerbaijani brothers during the earthquake period and will always remain grateful, said Omer Bulut, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Report nforms.

Speaking to journalists at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Bulut emphasized the deep bond between the two nations.

"At that time, we were in need, and you came to help us. You also know that if you ever need help, we will come to your aid," he said.

Bulut also praised Azerbaijan's commitment to social housing, saying it mirrors Türkiye's approach and reflects the closeness between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan has a strong state body - the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA). We carried out many collaborations with MIDA during and after the earthquake," he added.