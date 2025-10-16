Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Turkish Deputy Minister: NUFA3 forum plays key role in shaping future development directions

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:27
    The 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) plays an important role in shaping future directions in the fields of urban planning and sustainable development, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Omer Bulut, said on the second day of the forum.

    Report quotes him as saying the forum also serves as a platform for sharing experiences among countries implementing major reconstruction projects.

    "When I became familiar with the planning and implementation stages of projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur, I was convinced that if any work is started properly, truly impressive results can be achieved. We have observed the same in Türkiye. I believe this forum is especially valuable both for sharing experience and for setting directions for the future," Bulut emphasized.

    3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) Omer Bulut
    Ömər Bulut: "NUFA3 forumu gələcək istiqamətlərin müəyyənləşdirilməsində böyük əhəmiyyətə malikdir"
    Замминистра Турции: Форум NUFA3 имеет большое значение для определения ориентиров на будущее

