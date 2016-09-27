 Top
    Traffic density occurred in northern entrance of Baku city

    Traffic is slow towards capital

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density occurred on Baku-Sumgayit highway (towards the capital).

    Report informs citing the Intellectual Transport Management Center.

    According to the information, traffic density occurred on Tbilisi Avenue, Gara Garayev Avenue, Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (to the direction of "Koroğlu" metro station) as well as Uzeyir Hajibayov Street, Yusif Safarov Street (in front of the Hospital of Oil workers), Babak Avenue, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (to the Presidential residence), Niyazi Street (relative traffic density) and Binagadi highway. 

