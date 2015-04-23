 Top
    Traffic jam occurs near "Narimanov" and "Ganjlik" metro stations

    Some repair works on the streets caused traffic congestion

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density was recorded in several streets of Baku city this morning.

    Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC) said to Report that traffic congestion was observed in Zarifa Aliyeva and Fazail Bajramov Streets of the capital, as well as in Tabriz Street (the road is closed due to repair work near "N.Narimanov" metro station).

    At the same time, the congestion was recorded in the direction of "Ganjlik" metro station, Ataturk and Azadlig Avenue, as well as in Jafar Khandan Street.

