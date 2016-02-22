State websites temporarily suspend their works in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The work of official websites of government authorities was temporarily suspended in the country.
Report was told in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies, there is no problem with the Internet in the country, this is related with the preventive works in the websites due to entering the pages: "Usually this kind of work is carried out periodically. The next few hours the official sites are expected to recover their activity."
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
