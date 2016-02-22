 Top
    State websites temporarily suspend their works in Azerbaijan

    This is related with the preventive works in the websites

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The work of official websites of government authorities was temporarily suspended in the country.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies, there is no problem with the Internet in the country, this is related with the preventive works in the websites due to entering the pages: "Usually this kind of work is carried out periodically. The next few hours the official sites are expected to recover their activity."

