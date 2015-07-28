Some flights of Lufthansa to Baku canceled

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Lufthansa" which is the subsidiary airline of "Austrian Airlines", canceled 27 flights at the end of this week due to the lack of personnel.

Report informs referring to foreign media, canceled flights, shall be held in Europe. Flights were canceled to Brussels, Nice, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Varna, Baku, Vienna and other cities.

Information on cancellation of flights was given in advance mainly due to lack of pilots.

Situation is expected to change next week. For this purpose, more than 20 pilots sent to re-education.

Moreover, some employees are on vacation due to health.