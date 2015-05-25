​Repair works on another road in Baku to be completed

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works on Alasgar Gayibov street, connecting Ziya Bunyadov and Heydar Aliyev avenues, are to be completed soon.

Report was informed by the press service of "Azeryolservis" of the Ministry of Transport, the total length of the street is 2 200 meters, the width of the carriageway is 20 meters. Totally, 45,000 square meyers of asphalt concrete will be laid here. Sidewalks and lanes will be restored too.

New curbs with the length of 8,200 linear meters have already been installed along the edges of the road. Drain rainwater have also been set here. In addition, concrete slabs and hatches of communication lines will also be changed.