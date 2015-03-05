Repair of Suleyman Rustam street in Baku launched

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 5 launched repair works on the Suleyman Rustamov street in Baku. Repair works carried out within the framework of activities undertaken by "Azeryolservis" JSC of the Ministry of Transport in regard with the "Baku-2015" I European games.

Report was told by the head of the press service of "Azeryolservis" JSC Punhan Mursaliyev.

According to him, an old asphalt-concrete surface of the street with the length of 220 meters and a width of 14 meters to be changed.