Plane carrying out Baku-Almaty flight returns to Baku port

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Air Astana plane, carrying out Baku- Almaty flight at 12:50 today, had to return to Baku airport.

Report informs citing Baku representative office of Air Astana airline, technical problems caused the incident.

"Additional plane was sent from Kazakhstan to the Azerbaijani capital to carry the passengers to the destination. The flight is scheduled to be carried out again at 21:30 this evening", the representative office said.