Over 3,000 wagons delivered to Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 3100 freight wagons produced by "Uralvagonzavod" delivered to Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the head of the press-service of CJSC "Azerbaijan Railways", Nadir Azmammadov, last March was held a meeting between the chairman of CJSC "Azerbaijan Railways" Javid Gurbanov and director general of the Scientific and Production Corporation "Uralvagonzavod", during which an agreement was signed for the purchase of 3,100 freight wagons. The cars were taken in Azerbaijan for a short time (10 months) period.

400 of them are covered, 400 platforms, 200 platforms for large containers, 1000 gondola cars, 600 tanks, 300 grain, 100 hoppers, 100 cement wagons.

Notably, the first batch of cars was imported to the country on April 25, 2015.