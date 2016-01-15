One more street to be reconstructed in Nardaran - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ Soon reconstruction works will start in Nasrulla Asgarov street of Nardaran settlement of Baku.

Report was told at 'Azeryolservis' OJSC, street, from settlement center to Nardaran Pir will completely change its view in coming days. In the framework of carried out works, existing average 6 meters width of street with 780 meters length is planned to be expanded to 16 meters. Nasrulla Asgarov street will consist of 4 lanes with 2 departure, 2 arrival lanes

'Reconstruction of Absheron street of Nardaran settlement continues', company says.

Notably, in accordance with project, Absheron Street will consist of 4 lanes each width of 3,5 meters in order to ensure a comfortable and smooth movement of vehicles. Length of reconstructed street is 2220 meters, average width 8 meters. During repair works, road is expected to be expanded to 18 meters. At present, demolition works are carried out for this purpose. New fences are built in demolished parts, road bed is tightened.