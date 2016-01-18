 Top
    Locomotives will give an alarm on January 20

    On that day train traffic will be stopped at 12:00 p.m. minute of commemoration

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Action Plan has been prepared at 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC regarding 26th anniversary of 'January 20' tragedy. 

    In accordance with Action Plan, commemorative events are held at enterprises and organizations of the company on anniversary of January 20 tragedy, financial assistance provided to family members of railwaymen, martyred and wounded during the tragedy.

    Report was told by Chairman of company's Press Secretary Nadir Azmammadov.

    As well as on January 20, at 12:00 p.m. Baku time, at minute of commemoration train traffic will be stopped, locomotives will sound alarm. 

    In addition, personnel of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC will visit Alley of Martyrs on that day. 

