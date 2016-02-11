Number of persons to be paid compensation for demolished entities in Nardaran unveiled

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Compensation has been paid to 28 persons for demolished entities in Absheron street of Nardaran settlement in Baku.

Report was told by Press Secretary of 'Azeryolservis' Open Joint Stock Company, Anar Najafli.

According to him, at present, payment of compensations to persons having entities on that street continues.

A.Najafli said census and demolition works are also being carried out in Nasrullah Asgarov street of the settlement.

Notably, 96 economic entities, locating in the area of road construction in Absheron street of Nardaran have been registered in the census. 21 of them are residential houses. 100-400 manats of compensation is planned for 1 square meters of the entities. 400 manats are paid for 1 square meter of residential houses.