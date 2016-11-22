New highway being built along the coast of Absheron Peninsula - VIDEO

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azeravtoyol" OJSC have started construction of 12.7 km new highway in northern part of the Absheron Peninsula along the coast.

Report informs referring to the "Azeravtoyol" OJSC, new highway will connect Novkhani and Pirshagi settlements.

It was noted that in some areas existing road is being expanded in some areas new track being built.

According to information, comings and goings from Sumgait to north-eastern part of Absheron peninsula will be comfortable and easy after connecting Sumgait city Corat Novkhani road with new highway along the coast of Absheron Peninsula.This in turn, will decrease density of vehicles in the capital, Baku.

Notably, reconstruction of Sumgait-Corat Novkhani road completed recently and construction of Binagadi-Novkhani road is currently underway.