    Technical disorders occurred in Baku subway

    A train failed to move for a few minutes

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, at 08:30 Baku time, the subway experienced technical disorders with the train no 38, following the line Hazi Aslanov - Dyarnyagyul.

    Report was told by the spokesman for Metro Nasimi Pashayev, problems arose during the motion of the train from the station Nizami to station Elmlyar Akademiyasi. A train failed to move for a few minutes.

    The passengers were landed, the train has been sent to the depot.Root cause will be identified in the near future.

    The train was late by about 10 minutes, interval of trains disordered.

    This resulted with a delay, added N. Pashayev.

