Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 17:34
    Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

    The EU is discussing the creation of a quadripartite group comprising Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, and Europe to improve transport connectivity between East and West, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at a press conference in Brussels, responding to a question from Report about the EU's readiness to develop the Middle Corridor.

    "So this is what we are now offering. So TRIPP is one part of this connectivity in the transport, but we have to connect it to the West and to the East. So we are discussing to build a special quadrilateral group Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Europe to discuss how to do it best. We have just started in October with a ministerial in Luxembourg. Now with this investment forum in Tashkent, we are here today and I'm looking forward it will come more and more concrete. I have kindly asked your minister today for a priority list of Armenia. What is the most important or are the most important parts of this transport connectivity agenda and then we will sit together and see what we can do," she noted.

    She emphasized that the EU can do a great deal in the area of ​​transport connectivity in the South Caucasus, and all of this has become possible thanks to the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Marta Kos European Union TRIPP
    Marta Kos: Aİ Orta Dəhlizin inkişafı üçün dördtərəfli qrupun yaradılmasını təklif edir
    Марта Кос: ЕС предлагает создание четырехсторонней группы для развития Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    18:19

    2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

    Region
    18:03

    Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026

    Finance
    17:52

    Former EU top diplomat Mogherini held in fraud probe

    Other countries
    17:34

    Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Sahil Babayev: At least 95% of population to be fully covered by mandatory health insurance

    Finance
    17:16

    Borrell named among suspects in College of Europe fraud case

    Other countries
    17:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses co-op with Turkish pharmaceutical company

    Business
    17:00

    Ambassador: Seoul and Baku have good opportunities for cooperation in agri-industrial sector

    AIC
    All News Feed