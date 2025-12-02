Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

The EU is discussing the creation of a quadripartite group comprising Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, and Europe to improve transport connectivity between East and West, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at a press conference in Brussels, responding to a question from Report about the EU's readiness to develop the Middle Corridor.

"So this is what we are now offering. So TRIPP is one part of this connectivity in the transport, but we have to connect it to the West and to the East. So we are discussing to build a special quadrilateral group Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Europe to discuss how to do it best. We have just started in October with a ministerial in Luxembourg. Now with this investment forum in Tashkent, we are here today and I'm looking forward it will come more and more concrete. I have kindly asked your minister today for a priority list of Armenia. What is the most important or are the most important parts of this transport connectivity agenda and then we will sit together and see what we can do," she noted.

She emphasized that the EU can do a great deal in the area of ​​transport connectivity in the South Caucasus, and all of this has become possible thanks to the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.