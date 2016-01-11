Kanan Yavuz: 'Turkey took important step in infrastructure investments'

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey took an important step in infrastructure investments. Report informs this was announced by CEO of SOCAR Energy Turkey, Kanan Yavuz.

According to K.Yavuz, Turkey took strategic steps towards becoming an energy bridge: "Now we need to add production as well.

There is a need to focus on the production of intermediate product in new production package and reducing Turkey's dependence on imports, creating conditions for becoming a subcontractor.

K.Yavuz said that all trade relations with Beijing, Brussels will soon be carried out in new way: "After the construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line it will begin to play the role of the Caspian transit through Marmaray and Istanbul-Izmir highway. "Silk Road" will open new investment opportunities and for cargo. New way will open from China to Brussels."