Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 14:38
    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    The development of master plans for the Azerbaijani cities of Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly has been completed and is currently being approved, Ilgar Isbatov, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said at the BakuBuild and Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibitions, Report informs.

    "Once these plans are approved, construction and development work in these territories will be consistently carried out based on these plans," Isbatov noted.

    He emphasized that consistent and effective work has been carried out in the liberated territories to survey the territories, assess them, and identify new settlement sites. Close cooperation has been maintained with all government agencies, including those responsible for employment and economic issues, he said.

    According to Isbatov, the planning documents include general, master, and detailed plans: "A general plan for all liberated territories has already been prepared, and master plans for eight cities have been approved."

    Ilgar Isbatov Azerbaijan cooperation
    İlqar İsbatov: "Xankəndi, Ağdərə, Xocavənd və Xocalının baş planları hazırlanıb"
    Ильгар Исбатов: Разработаны генпланы Ханкенди, Агдере, Ходжавенда и Ходжалы

    Latest News

    15:10
    Photo

    Neptun rig departs for Caspian Sea following modification works

    Energy
    15:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaboration

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defense

    Military
    14:45

    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Business
    14:38

    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    Infrastructure
    14:34

    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Other countries
    14:29

    SOCAR may enter Dunga field development project in Kazakhstan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    14:22

    Work begins on second State Program for Karabakh's reconstruction

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed