General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

The development of master plans for the Azerbaijani cities of Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly has been completed and is currently being approved, Ilgar Isbatov, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said at the BakuBuild and Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibitions, Report informs.

"Once these plans are approved, construction and development work in these territories will be consistently carried out based on these plans," Isbatov noted.

He emphasized that consistent and effective work has been carried out in the liberated territories to survey the territories, assess them, and identify new settlement sites. Close cooperation has been maintained with all government agencies, including those responsible for employment and economic issues, he said.

According to Isbatov, the planning documents include general, master, and detailed plans: "A general plan for all liberated territories has already been prepared, and master plans for eight cities have been approved."