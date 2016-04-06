First lobby of 'Elmler Akademiyasi' station will be closed for passengers

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Service lifeof three escalators type ET-3 installed in the first lobby of the metro station " Elmler Akademiyasi " expired and must be replaced. In this regard, the first lobby will be closed to passengers."

Report was told by the head of the press-service of CJSC "Baku Metro" Nasimi Pashayev.

In this regard, "Baku Metro" CJSC warns passengers that the first lobby of "Elmler Akademiyasi" station will be temporarily closed from April 15. Passengers can use second vestibule (towards BSU).