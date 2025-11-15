Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countries

The development of the Middle Corridor will outpace all other transport routes in the Central Asian region over the next five years, Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at the Institute for Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

"The Middle Corridor is an extremely relevant project today; we have existing logistics deliveries along this route. I believe that in the next five years, the development of the Middle Corridor will prevail over other routes. This is because Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan, serves as a hub between China and India, and, if we consider South Asia, Azerbaijan serves as a hub between us, Central Asia, and Europe," he said.

According to the expert, both exporting and transit countries will benefit from the development of the Middle Corridor.