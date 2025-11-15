Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countries

    Infrastructure
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 17:15
    Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countries

    The development of the Middle Corridor will outpace all other transport routes in the Central Asian region over the next five years, Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at the Institute for Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

    "The Middle Corridor is an extremely relevant project today; we have existing logistics deliveries along this route. I believe that in the next five years, the development of the Middle Corridor will prevail over other routes. This is because Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan, serves as a hub between China and India, and, if we consider South Asia, Azerbaijan serves as a hub between us, Central Asia, and Europe," he said.

    According to the expert, both exporting and transit countries will benefit from the development of the Middle Corridor.

    Middle Corridor Uzbekistan Khayotjon Ibragimov
    Ekspert Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri üçün Orta Dəhlizin əhəmiyyətinin artacağını proqnozlaşdırır
    Эксперт прогнозирует рост значимости Среднего коридора для стран ЦА

    Latest News

    17:34

    Participants of int'l congress in Tashkent adopt final declaration

    Region
    17:31

    SOCAR gets highest rating in last 8 years

    Energy
    17:15

    Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countries

    Infrastructure
    17:07

    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in meeting of Central Asian FMs for first time

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30

    COP29
    16:31
    Photo

    Legendary tenor Placido Domingo performs at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Cultural policy
    16:07
    Photo

    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    16:02

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    15:50

    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    All News Feed