Draft version of Azerbaijan's 2027–2030 socio‑economic strategy completed

A preliminary version of the Socio‑Economic Development Strategy for 2027–2030 has been drafted, Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said at the joint Baku Build‑2025 and Rebuild Karabakh‑2025 exhibitions.

Report quotes Gasimli as saying the document is under internal governmental discussions and will be officially submitted in due course. "As you know, President [Ilham Aliyev] is implementing the Azerbaijan 2030: Vision for the Future strategy. This strategy is divided into two phases. We are now nearly concluding the 2022‑2026 phase. By the order of the Head of State, the 2027‑2030 Socio‑Economic Development Strategy is already being developed. Its approval is expected next year," he said.

Gasimli added that matters related to the Great Return to liberated territories are part of the country's overall strategic agenda. To date, some 21.5 billion manats ($12.65 billion) have been spent on Great Return projects. By the end of 2026, this figure is expected to approach 30 billion manats ($17.65 billion). While resources for 2027–2030 have not yet been finalized, Gasimli said estimates currently suggest around 14‑15 billion manats ($8.2-8.8 billion) will be allocated.

He also mentioned that the cluster development process is already underway in the liberated territories: "Shusha has become a center for creativity, Aghdam for manufacturing, and Jabrayil for logistics. In the Zangazur corridor, we hold a favorable position. Major powers want to work with us, to contribute to these processes."