Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Draft version of Azerbaijan's 2027–2030 socio‑economic strategy completed

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 15:17
    Draft version of Azerbaijan's 2027–2030 socio‑economic strategy completed

    A preliminary version of the Socio‑Economic Development Strategy for 2027–2030 has been drafted, Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said at the joint Baku Build‑2025 and Rebuild Karabakh‑2025 exhibitions.

    Report quotes Gasimli as saying the document is under internal governmental discussions and will be officially submitted in due course. "As you know, President [Ilham Aliyev] is implementing the Azerbaijan 2030: Vision for the Future strategy. This strategy is divided into two phases. We are now nearly concluding the 2022‑2026 phase. By the order of the Head of State, the 2027‑2030 Socio‑Economic Development Strategy is already being developed. Its approval is expected next year," he said.

    Gasimli added that matters related to the Great Return to liberated territories are part of the country's overall strategic agenda. To date, some 21.5 billion manats ($12.65 billion) have been spent on Great Return projects. By the end of 2026, this figure is expected to approach 30 billion manats ($17.65 billion). While resources for 2027–2030 have not yet been finalized, Gasimli said estimates currently suggest around 14‑15 billion manats ($8.2-8.8 billion) will be allocated.

    He also mentioned that the cluster development process is already underway in the liberated territories: "Shusha has become a center for creativity, Aghdam for manufacturing, and Jabrayil for logistics. In the Zangazur corridor, we hold a favorable position. Major powers want to work with us, to contribute to these processes."

    Rebuild Karabakh‑2025 Azerbaijan 2027–2030 socio‑economic strategy Vusal Gasimli
    Azərbaycanın yeni sosial-iqtisadi inkişaf strategiyasının ilkin versiyası hazırdır

    Latest News

    16:35

    COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmap

    COP29
    16:33

    Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

    Other countries
    16:22

    Canadian FM to visit China

    Other countries
    16:22

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Kigali amendment

    Domestic policy
    16:20

    Erdogan underscores importance of diplomacy with Trump over Gaza developments

    World
    16:18
    Photo

    27 former IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Shushakand

    Domestic policy
    16:17

    State Agency: Aghali village serves as model for green tech in liberated areas

    Energy
    16:11

    Azerbaijan posts growth in population

    Domestic policy
    16:10

    Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project

    Energy
    All News Feed