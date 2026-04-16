Deputy PM of Azerbaijan says North-South corridor has proven competitiveness

The North-South international transport corridor has proven its competitiveness, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs from Zangilan.

Shahin Mustafayev said the corridor is operating reliably and ensuring uninterrupted cargo flows under the current highly complex conditions. "In these circumstances, the corridor has proven in practice its viability and competitiveness," he said.

"We are making joint efforts to digitalise the corridor, which will significantly accelerate logistics processes along the entire route. In the first two months of 2026, a steady positive trend has been observed along the North-South route: transit volumes increased by 23%, with a particularly significant rise in rail transport of 61%, as well as a 13% increase in road transport, confirming the corridor's growing role and demand. In this context, it should also be noted that Azerbaijan is fully implementing the work envisaged under the intergovernmental agreement on the North-South corridor," he added.

He also recalled that restrictions on cargo transportation from various directions, including from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, have been lifted. "This step is aimed at strengthening trust in the region and contributes to the development of regional connectivity, expanding economic ties and transport and logistics cooperation. To date, around 26,000 tonnes of cargo, mainly wheat and fertilisers, have been delivered in transit from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan," the official said.