    Central roads of Baku to be closed for 3 days

    The movement of vehicles is restricted in the center of Baku

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Due to men's and women's cycling race at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, the movement of vehicles on central roads of Baku will be partially and completely restricted.

    Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the central roads will be closed from June 19 to 21 due to the competitions.

    The information on the cycling race route and the roads that will be restricted, is provided on the photo:

