    Javid Gurbanov: Tariffs on cargo traffic via Trans-Caspian Route to be determined in February

    J.Gurbanov stressed that, the aim is to ensure competitive prices

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Uniform Tariffs on cargo traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will be determined in mid-February, Report informs, the Head of the Azerbaijan Railways JSC Javid Gurbanov told the reporters.

    According to him, the tariffs have already been determined, and after determining the distance from Ilyichevsk or Odessa to Georgian ports of Batumi and Poti by mid-February, the final price will be determined and announced to the public.

    J.Gurbanov stressed that, the aim is to ensure competitive prices.

