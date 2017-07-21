Buta Airways starts sale of tickets to Istanbul and St. Petersburg

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Flights on the winter flight schedule (from October 29 to March 29) were put on sale on the official website of Buta Airways low-cost airline.

Report was told in press service of company.

Sale of tickets on winter flight schedule – from Baku to Istanbul (Sabiha Gökçen Airport) and St. Petersburg, as well as from Ganja to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) have been started.

The airline will perform flights from Baku to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport), Kyiv (Zhulyany airport), Antalya, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Tbilisi and Tehran on September 1.

The minimum tariff for all directions is 29 EUR (one direction).

As a low-cost airline, Buta Airways will offer additional services, such as luggage, carrying hand luggage, hot dishes on the board, airport registration, sit on plane and additional services will be offered at extra charge.