    Bus routes from Baku to north-western regions changed

    The decision was taken to ensure safety of passengers

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bus routes running from Baku International Bus Terminal in the north-west of Azerbaijan changed due to the weather conditions and as part of the security measures.

    Report informs, duty chief of the Baku international Bus Terminal Mahammad Abdullayev said.

    "Every year due to the weather conditions and to ensure the safety of passengers bus routes using Agsumountainouspassage changing. During the winter, the movement of vehicles organized by Kurdamir section of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border. This does not mean restriction of movement to any of the regions", M.Abdullayev added.

