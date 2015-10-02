Baku hosts first meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Joint Customs Committee

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosted the first meeting of the Joint Customs Committee, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) and the Ministry of Trade and Customs Turkey. Co-Chairs of the meeting was the chairman of the State Customs Committee, Aydin Aliyev and Minister of Trade and Customs of Turkey, Cenap Ashci.

Report informs, the meeting discussed the current state of trade relations, prospects of development, the existing problems and ways of their settlement, customs clearance, simplification of operations and other relevant issues.

"Although our country shares a small border, I believe that between our countries there are no borders", said Aliyev.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee expressed confidence in further development of economic relations between the two countries: "When we have created a customs service in Azerbaijan, we usedthe experience of Turkey. Today, successfully developing cooperation in the customs sphere between the two countries."

Cenap Ashci, in turn, stressed that he is weekly interested in the progress of the project of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which will further enhance trade relations between the two countries: "The decision to customs matters already near to completion."

Cenap Ashci noted that between him and the Minister of Transport had a conversation about acceleration of construction of this line.

The Turkish minister expressed confidence that next year Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line railway will be put into operation.

At the end, protocol was signed on results of the Committee meeting.