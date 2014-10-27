​Baku-Bishkek air route opened

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) along the route of the Baku-Bishkek was operated recently.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani delegation was met at the Manas international airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tayirbek Sarpashev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Speaking at the ceremony, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tayirbek Sarpashev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov, MP Fattah Heydarov stressed all the importance of the creation of this route. In particular, Orujov highlighted that the flight had been opened on the personal instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Press secretary of AZAL Maharram Aliyev told reporters that Bishkek had become the 38th city in which the AZAL aircraft flew. He added that the flights would be operated on the A-320 aircraft on Sundays and Tuesdays, the ticket price starts from 386 manats.