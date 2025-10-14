Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azermarka issues stamp marking 145 years of Azerbaijani railways

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:24
    Azermarka LLC has released a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the 145th anniversary of the establishment of railways in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    The stamp features an image of a freight train, highlighting one of the core activities of Azerbaijan Railways - cargo transportation.

    The main idea behind the stamp is to emphasize the company"s contribution to national and regional economic development, as well as its role in facilitating transit shipments along international transport corridors.

    The stamp was printed in a limited edition of 4,000 copies.

    Azerbaijan Railways postage stamp Azermarka
    Azərbaycanda dəmir yollarının yaranmasının 145 illiyi münasibətilə poçt markası buraxılıb
    В Азербайджане выпущена почтовая марка к 145-летию создания АЖД

