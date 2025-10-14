Azermarka issues stamp marking 145 years of Azerbaijani railways
Infrastructure
- 14 October, 2025
- 11:24
Azermarka LLC has released a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the 145th anniversary of the establishment of railways in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
The stamp features an image of a freight train, highlighting one of the core activities of Azerbaijan Railways - cargo transportation.
The main idea behind the stamp is to emphasize the company"s contribution to national and regional economic development, as well as its role in facilitating transit shipments along international transport corridors.
The stamp was printed in a limited edition of 4,000 copies.
