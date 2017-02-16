Azerbaijan Railways calls for open bid

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC calls for bid for procurement of equipment and stuff for everyday use, computer equipment and spare parts for Maintenance Department LLC, as well as construction materials for Technical Service and Operation Department of the company.

Report informs referring to official press, participation fee for each lot of the tender is 300 AZN.

Candidates should submit necessary documents (except offer and bank guaranty) before 18:00 on March 29 and tender offers and bank guaranties before 18:00 on April 6 to Technical Maintenance and Operation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC at Dilara Aliyeva street 230, Baku city.

Offers will be examined on April 7 at 11:00 at above-mentioned address.