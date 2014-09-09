Azerbaijan President allocates 3 mln manats to Siyazan motor ways construction

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “measures for the construction of Siyazan-Boyuk Hamya-Balaja Hamya-Chandahar motor ways in Siyazan region”. Report informs, according to the decree, AZN 3 million from the fund envisaged in the state budget 2014 has allocated to Executive Power of Siyazan region for the construction of Siyazan-Boyuk Hamya-Balaja Hamya-Chandahar motor ways connecting 4 residential settlements inhabited by 28 thousand people.

The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in a decree.