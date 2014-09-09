 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan President allocates 3 mln manats to Siyazan motor ways construction

    The Ministry of Finance commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in decree

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “measures for the construction of Siyazan-Boyuk Hamya-Balaja Hamya-Chandahar motor ways in Siyazan region”. Report informs, according to the decree, AZN 3 million from the fund envisaged in the state budget 2014 has allocated to Executive Power of Siyazan region for the construction of Siyazan-Boyuk Hamya-Balaja Hamya-Chandahar motor ways connecting 4 residential settlements inhabited by 28 thousand people.

    The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in a decree.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi