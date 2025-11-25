Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand railway cooperation

Top delegations from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, a company within AZCON Holding, and the Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC held a meeting on November 25, in Baku.

Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Railways, that they discussed the evolving railway cooperation between the two countries in recent years, the collective efforts of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as strategic participants of the East–West transport corridor, to ensure the efficient and safe organization of international freight transportation, as well as the strengthening of cooperation between the Port of Baku and the ports of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the transshipment of Kazakhstan-origin products at the Port of Baku and their subsequent transportation by rail to Georgian ports or via the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars line to Türkiye and global markets. They both reaffirmed its contribution to more efficient management of cargo flows and reducing the load on alternative routes.