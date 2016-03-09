Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to set single rates with Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

Report informs, deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters.

The deputy minister said that after the agreement with countries across the corridor a website on cargo carriage will be a single portal.

"We plan to increase the functionality of website, we have discussed the issue with USAID organization of U.S and with its support Azerbaijan Coordination Council will be given relevant expert assistance.

If alll of these plans are realized, the corridor will be increased many times over competitiveness in relation to other alternatives", said S.Babayev.

Deputy minister added that preliminary agreement was reached with Georgia, and discussions are ongoing with other countries.