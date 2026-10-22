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    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan signs over 3B manats in e-procurement contracts

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 10:52
    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan signs over 3B manats in e-procurement contracts

    Azerbaijan has signed more than 3 billion manats (approximately $1.76 billion) worth of public procurement contracts electronically, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance, held in Baku, Report informs.

    The minister stated that approximately 7,500 contracts have been signed entirely in electronic form through the e-contract system launched in April 2026.

    "The total value of these contracts exceeds 3 billion manats. This marks the beginning of fully electronic accounting of public procurement in Azerbaijan. The system enables the creation of an electronic database of contracts signed by government institutions, as well as an electronic price database and electronic procurement records.

    The contract preparation and signing process can be completed by employees of financial institutions within just one working day. This ensures efficiency, speed, and transparency," he said.

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