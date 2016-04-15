Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Romania sign a protocol in the field of railway

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three-day roundtable on the development of cargo transportation to Europe-Asia-Europe through Constanta port, which has been held in Constanta city (Romania), has been completed.

Delegations led by Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Director General of 'Georgian Railway' JSC Mamuka Bakhtadze, Director General of Moldovan Railway (CFM) Yuri Topala and Director General of Romania's 'CFR Marfa Sa' Laurentiu Georgescu attended the event.

Report was told by spokesperson of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC Nadir Azmammadov, the participants discussed issues on opportunities for organization of cargo transportation to Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran through Romania's Constanta and Georgia's Poti ports as well as in the opposite direction, ways of solving problematic issues, works done.

In the end, a memorandum has been signed between the parties.