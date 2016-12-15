Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company deployed vessels ships to scene of accident

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 15, immediately after receiving information on accident at about 05:00 a.m in the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ACSC) has taken urgent measures.

Report informs referring to the press service of ACSC.

According to information, SOCAR had contacted with Ministry of Emergency Situations and vessels "Lankaran", "Vadim Seyidov", "Gultekin Asgarova", "Aura", "Garadagh-8", "Garadagh-4", "Ramiz Hajiyev", "Avior", "Vikhr-5"and" Vikhr-8 " controlled by MES have been immediately deployed to the scene:

"Khudaferin" vessel owned by AXDG/"Caspian Marine Services" alliance and "Caspian Pride" and "Caspian Provider" vessels of AXDG/"BUE Caspian" alliance were involved in operation.

Due to the accident Crisis Group of ACSC keeps constant contact with SOCAR and MES coordinating the work of the vessels involved in the rescue operations.

"Severe weather conditions and the strongest hurricane seriously complicate rescue operations", the report says.