Azerbaijan, Belarus to exchange additional permits for trucking companies

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ. Belarus and Azerbaijan will exchange additional permits for trucking companies. The agreement was reached at the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian mixed commission on international highway services in Baku, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Transport and Communications Ministry of Belarus, Report informs.

The Belarusian delegation was led by head of the automobile and urban passenger transport department of the Transport and Communications Ministry Sergei Dubina, the Azerbaijani delegation – head of the State Service of Automobile Transport of the Ministry of Transport Elnur Andullayev. After analyzing the situation with international highway services between the two countries, the parties praised the development of economic relations and expressed mutual intention to strengthen and develop the present ties.



This year Belarusian haulers were provided 600 permits for bilateral shipment and transit and 150 permits for cargo transportation from/to third countries. Azerbaijani haulers got 600 permits for bilateral shipment and transit and 100 permits for cargo transportation from/to third countries. At the same time Belarusian forwarders need more permits from Azerbaijan for cargo transportation from/to third countries. In this respect the Belarusian side addressed the Azerbaijani side with a request for an additional exchange of permits. The parties agreed to exchange 50 more permits.

The preliminary quota for 2016 was set at 600 permits for bilateral shipment and transit and 150 permits for cargo transportation from/to third countries. Permits for 2015 will be valid until 31 January 2016 inclusively. The exchange of permits for 2016 is scheduled for 15 December 2015. The parties agreed to consider on an operational basis the requests on the allocation of additional permits.

The participants of the meeting also agreed on operational exchange of information regarding any amendments in the normative legal acts on the issues of international road haulages.