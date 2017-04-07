Azerbaijan and Estonia will sign a protocol on cooperation in the field of maritime transport

© Report.az

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "A protocol on cooperation will be signed between the Azerbaijan's seaport and one of the ports of Estonia, which will allow transportation of goods from north to south and vice-versa."

Report informs, Minister of Public Administration of Estonia, Mikhail Korb told reporters.

According to him, earlier the two countries have actively cooperated in sphere of services and ICT, and "Azerbaijan has overtaken us in this sphere, which rejoices us."

Speaking about the level of trade, M. Korb said that trade turnover figures between the two countries "are not as beautiful as they could be". At the same time, he called the sphere of agriculture as one of the priority in bilateral relations: "This is an area in which both sides are interested, since we have what you need, you also have what we need."

M. Korb added that during the visit, they have discussed the cooperation in spheres which Estonia is strong in, such as woodworking and metallurgy, machine building: “Investment projects in oil and gas industry were also discussed. In addition, we shared our experience in the field of Estonian electronic citizenship."

Recalling that today was signed a protocol on cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Estonia that based on results of the 3rd meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Baku, M. Korb added that the protocol is a result of the work of specialists from various ministries of two countries: "The protocol contains a number of important aspects, ranging from economic, trade, to the tourist aspect. In each of the aspects, certain steps are planned, according to which relations between the two countries will clearly reach a new level."

M. Korb said that this is the third such protocol on cooperation, which is signed between the countries every two years.