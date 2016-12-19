AZAL to deliver 7 Embraer passenger aircraft to Buta Airways

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC will deliver 7 Embraer passenger aircrafts to Azerbaijan's new budget airline Buta Airways, which is its 100% subsidiary.

Report informs citing AZAL, Embraer planes to be delivered to the Buta Airways will not be under disposal of AZAL: "Flights by the mentioned aircrafts will be carried out only by Buta Airways. The newly established company will have its fleet, own staff and independent tariff policy. Purchase of new planes is not considered. The flights will launch in the autumn of next year".

"At the moment, base rate for all AZALJET flights on 13 directions, including all taxes and fees, starts from 49 Euros. Sale and flight plan of these flights are close to the ones of low-cost airlines. Thus, some services to passengers are paid", AZAL said.

Notably, on December 14, "Azerbaijan Airlines" meeting of the Board of Directors adopted a decision on establishment of Azerbaijan's new low-cost airline. New budget airline Buta Airways will be located at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.