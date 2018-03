​AZAL takes 66th place in the international ranking of airlines

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Skytrax organization has announced the new international ranking rates of 100 world leading airlines of 2015. Report informs citing World Airline Awards, Qatar Airways are leading in the ranking (was 2nd in 2014).

It is followed by Singapore Airlines (last year - 3), China, Cathay Pacific Airways (last year's leader), Turkish Airlines (5th), the United Arab Emirates.

According to the study, Azerbaijan's AZAL was 66th. Compared to the last year, it went 6 stages up, as it took the 72nd place in 2014.

The last places are shared by NIKI, Kukula and Fiji Airways.