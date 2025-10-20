Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    AZAL: Plane making emergency landing at Pulkovo fully passed scheduled maintenance checks

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 15:06
    AZAL: Plane making emergency landing at Pulkovo fully passed scheduled maintenance checks

    An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on flight J2-020 from St. Petersburg to Baku made an emergency return and landed safely at Pulkovo Airport on October 20 due to a technical issue, Report informs, citing AZAL.

    According to the airline, the aircraft was in full working condition before takeoff and had undergone all required maintenance checks. It most recently passed its scheduled "A-check" in September 2025. The airline emphasized that all technical maintenance was carried out in line with manufacturer standards and internal regulations.

    The emergency was reportedly caused by a malfunction in the landing gear. In accordance with standard safety procedures, the aircraft crew decided to return to Pulkovo Airport. Before landing, the pilots carried out a fuel burn-off to reduce landing weight, ensuring safety protocols were fully observed.

    Emergency and rescue services were placed on high alert at Pulkovo Airport. The aircraft landed successfully at 04:43 Baku time. During landing, it slightly veered off the runway, but no damage or injuries were reported.

    All 155 passengers on board were safely evacuated. AZAL dispatched a backup aircraft to transport the passengers to Baku. The replacement flight departed from Pulkovo at 09:43 local time (10:43 Baku time), completing the journey.

