London police relased AZAL crew members

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Crew members of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on Baku-London flight who were detained by London police in Heathrow Airport on January 24 have been freed today.Report informs,spokesman of AZAL Pasha Kesamanski said.

"Yesterday flight was carried out with other crew members. Crew members freed today will return to Azerbaijan in the near future", P. Kesamanski said.

Notably, on January 24ç one of the passengers of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on Baku-London flight drank excessive amounts of alcohol and other passengers witnessed.

Cabin crew refused to give him additional amount of alcohol despite numerous demands and that displeased him.

In Heathrow Airport London police received complaint about flight crew allegedly they behaved indecently.

As a result, AZAL flight crew members detained in order to investigate all the circumstances relating to the incident.