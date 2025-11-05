Anna Soave: Azerbaijan will be center of global urban issues with WUF13 in 2026

Azerbaijan will again be at the center of global urban issues when it hosts the World Urban Forum in 2026, Anna Soave, head of the UN-Habitat mission in Azerbaijan, said during the Baku Archifest 2025 architectural festival at ADA University, Report informs.

Soave emphasized the importance of incorporating creativity into construction and urban development worldwide.

"Modern urban planning highlights the risks posed by climate change, raising questions about the sustainability of our buildings. Azerbaijan will once again be at the heart of global discussions. Next year, the World Urban Forum will address sustainability and explore what needs to be done for people without roofs over their heads," she said.