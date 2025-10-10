Ambassador: Container shipments on Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route tripled

Container shipments along the Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route have nearly tripled in recent years, according to Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Report informs.

He made the statement during an event dedicated to Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

Elyasov stated that overall foreign trade turnover between the two countries has more than doubled, reflecting the steady growth of their strategic partnership.

The ambassador noted that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significantly strengthened in recent years.

"The Caspian Sea is especially important, as it has become a vital link between East and West amid geopolitical instability, serving as a hub for actively developing transport and logistics routes," he highlighted.

Elyasov added that the consistent attention and support of both heads of state-President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev -continue to reinforce bilateral relations and stimulate further cooperation in trade, economy, politics, energy, transport, culture, and humanitarian fields.