Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Ambassador: Container shipments on Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route tripled

    Infrastructure
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 20:24
    Ambassador: Container shipments on Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route tripled

    Container shipments along the Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route have nearly tripled in recent years, according to Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Report informs.

    He made the statement during an event dedicated to Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

    Elyasov stated that overall foreign trade turnover between the two countries has more than doubled, reflecting the steady growth of their strategic partnership.

    The ambassador noted that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significantly strengthened in recent years.

    "The Caspian Sea is especially important, as it has become a vital link between East and West amid geopolitical instability, serving as a hub for actively developing transport and logistics routes," he highlighted.

    Elyasov added that the consistent attention and support of both heads of state-President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev -continue to reinforce bilateral relations and stimulate further cooperation in trade, economy, politics, energy, transport, culture, and humanitarian fields.

    Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Turkmenbashi Caspian Sea Gurbanmammet Elyasov container shipments
    Səfir: Türkmənbaşı-Bakı-Türkmənbaşı marşrutu üzrə konteyner daşımaları təxminən üç dəfə artıb
    Посол Туркменистана: Поток контейнерных перевозок между Баку и Туркменбаши почти утроился

    Latest News

    20:57
    Photo

    CIDC-2025 participants explore cybersecurity exhibition in Baku

    ICT
    20:51

    Mikayil Jabbarov: SOCAR keen to develop oil fields in Turkmenistan

    Energy
    20:47

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military to hold joint training in Kars

    Military
    20:36

    Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    20:24

    Ambassador: Container shipments on Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route tripled

    Infrastructure
    20:20

    Trump thanks Putin for remarks on Nobel Peace Prize

    Other
    20:09

    Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    20:01

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold bilateral SAT-SAS special exercises

    Military
    19:47

    Foreign drones detected over Czech military facilities, army confirms

    Other countries
    All News Feed