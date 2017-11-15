Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey embark transport corridor

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have signed an agreement to establish the "Lyapis-lazur" transport corridor that unites these countries.

Report informs citing the TASS, athe signing ceremony took place within the framework of the VII Economic Cooperation Conference in Afghanistan.

It is estimated that railway and automobile roads will connect Ashgabat with Torqundi city in Afghanistan, and then to Turkmenbashi International Seaport in the Caspian Sea.The corridor will then run through the Caspian Sea to Baku and then to Ankara through Tbilisi and from there to Istanbul.

The project budget estimated at $ 2 bln.

Notably, consultations on construction of the transport corridor started in 2012. The main objective of the project is to increase region's economic integration and freight turnover.