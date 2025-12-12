Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    ADB to assist in completing reconstruction of Absheron Circle Line

    Infrastructure
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:23
    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has begun providing technical assistance under the "Support to the Preparation of the Absheron Circle Line Project," Report informs.

    According to the bank, $225,000 in funding is planned to be provided through the Special Technical Assistance Fund.

    ADB's assistance is requested for expert support to review of infrastructure planning documents, support Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) in implementation planning with due attention to the interaction with metro and bus systems and operations, as well as urban and industrial area activities, and review of available bid documentation for the purchase of passenger rolling stock.

    Technical assistance promotes the development of efficient, modern, and demand-driven rail transport.

    The technical assistance will complete a review of the draft ADY Absheron Circle Line Master Plan and infrastructure construction planning, ADB noted.

    The initial completion date for the technical assistance is November 30, 2026.

    The Absheron Circle Line operates from Baku to Sumgait in two directions: Baku - Pirshagi - Sumgait - Baku and Baku - Khirdalan - Sumgait - Baku, passing through other passenger stations on the Absheron Peninsula.

    In 2015, the reconstruction of the 42-km Baku - Bilajari - Sumgait circle railway line was completed, and in 2019, the Baku - Sabunchu line and the Sabunchu - Pirshagi line were completed. In 2020, the reconstruction of the Pirshagi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgait section was completed.

    Construction of the Darnagul station began on August 6, 2025. Four platforms and two turnstile pavilions are planned.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, including $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest financing areas are transport ($1.5 billion) and energy ($1.7 billion).

    As part of the new partnership strategy, ADB is prepared to invest up to $2.5 billion in Azerbaijan.

    ADB was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila. It brings together 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.

    Asian Development Bank Azerbaijan Railways circle line
    ADB Abşeron dairəvi xəttinin yenidən qurulmasına kömək edəcək
    АБР поможет в завершении реконструкции Абшеронской кольцевой линии

