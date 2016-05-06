A new model of Lamborghini presented in Baku

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts a press conference dedicated to the presentation of a new car model Lamborghini - Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder.

Report informs, speaking at the presentation, Chief of the official dealer of Lamborghini cars in Baku Ibrahim Ahmadov said that the new model is a continuation of the previous model Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.

He expressed the hope that the car will be as successful as its predecessor, and beat the record sales. I.Ahmadov said that today Azerbaijan has sold 5 Lamborghini cars, the price of the new model will be about 270 000 euros, but depending on the configuration, this price can vary. The guarantee is given for 3 years.

It was also mentioned that the car has a soft hinged roof in three color ranges: black, brown and red, but depending on the customer's request the vehicle can be presented in a different color. The car also has 3 driving modes: urban, sporty and racing.

Notably, the first car was presented at the Motor Show in Frankfurt in 2015. The car has a hybrid all-wheel drive chassis of aluminum and carboxylic matter. Motor power capacity of 5204 cc is 610 hp Maximum speed - 324 km/h. The car accelerates to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. Machine weight - 1542 kg. Fuel consumption in a city mode of up to 17 liters per 100 km.